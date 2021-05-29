Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Market Capitalization Tops $78.83 Million

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. During the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded 25.2% higher against the US dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000719 BTC on major exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a market capitalization of $78.83 million and $2.27 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Super Zero Protocol alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,274.94 or 0.06596054 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.73 or 0.00181869 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 42.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 52.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Profile

Super Zero Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 633,867,699 coins and its circulating supply is 318,024,788 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Super Zero Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Zero Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.