S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $78 million-$81 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.90 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SANW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of S&W Seed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of S&W Seed in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

SANW stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.56. 55,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,073. The company has a market capitalization of $130.75 million, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. S&W Seed has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $4.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.38.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 25.58% and a negative return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $32.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&W Seed will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

