Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Short Interest Up 119.7% in May

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 119.7% from the April 29th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of SCMWY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.75. The stock had a trading volume of 5,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,750. Swisscom has a 1 year low of $49.87 and a 1 year high of $57.99. The firm has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.21 and its 200 day moving average is $53.32.

Get Swisscom alerts:

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter. Swisscom had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Swisscom will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SCMWY shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile communications, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Swisscom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swisscom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.