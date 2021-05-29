Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Short Interest Up 119.7% in May

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 119.7% from the April 29th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of SCMWY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.75. The stock had a trading volume of 5,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,750. Swisscom has a 1 year low of $49.87 and a 1 year high of $57.99. The firm has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.21 and its 200 day moving average is $53.32.
Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter. Swisscom had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Swisscom will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Swisscom Company Profile
Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile communications, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.
