Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Sells 410 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management cut its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.13.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $63.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,001,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,849,406. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $64.02. The company has a market capitalization of $89.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.00.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.