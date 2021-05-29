Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $420 million-$435 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $412.35 million.

TGLS stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.99. The company had a trading volume of 609,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.37 and a 200 day moving average of $9.37. Tecnoglass has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $22.28.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 26.19%. Analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TGLS shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.33.

In other Tecnoglass news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $317,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,202.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tecnoglass stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) by 388.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Tecnoglass were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.38% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

