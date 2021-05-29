Temple & Webster Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:TPLWF) Short Interest Update

Temple & Webster Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:TPLWF) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 242,400 shares, an increase of 91.8% from the April 29th total of 126,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,424.0 days.

Temple & Webster Group stock remained flat at $$7.78 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.22. Temple & Webster Group has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $10.25.

About Temple & Webster Group

Temple & Webster Group Ltd engages in the online retail of furniture, homewares, and other lifestyle products in Australia. The company operates an open e-commerce platform that offers approximately 180,000 products, including rugs, bar stools, coffee tables, and office furniture under the Temple & Webster brand.

