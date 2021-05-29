The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Lowered by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 236,068 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 26,632 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $72,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $3,528,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,425 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 856.8% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,320 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 444,695 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $118,120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $937,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $318.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $234.31 and a one year high of $345.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $323.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.42.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.07.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.