The Sandbox Trading Down 20% Over Last 7 Days (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. One The Sandbox coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000868 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar. The Sandbox has a total market capitalization of $208.43 million and $60.20 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 701,888,415 coins. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en . The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

