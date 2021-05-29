The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,492 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,817,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,751 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,332,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,118 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,531,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288,711 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,003,286,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,344,169 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,908,706,000 after purchasing an additional 455,393 shares in the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

DIS stock opened at $178.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $324.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.46, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.66. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $108.02 and a 52 week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.00.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.