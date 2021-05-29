The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Trimmed by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. cut its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,259 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $25,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $178.65. 7,130,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,611,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.66. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $108.02 and a twelve month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.00.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

