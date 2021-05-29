THEKEY (TKY) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.92 Million

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. THEKEY has a market cap of $5.92 million and approximately $55,268.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, THEKEY has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. One THEKEY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000071 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 31.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004353 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000220 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 106.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000745 BTC.

THEKEY Coin Profile

THEKEY (CRYPTO:TKY) is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

THEKEY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

