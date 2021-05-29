Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $861.05 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) will report $861.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Trimble’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $891.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $844.64 million. Trimble reported sales of $733.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trimble will report full year sales of $3.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Trimble.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $886.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.31 million. Trimble had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.16%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trimble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

Shares of Trimble stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,322,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,807. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.53. Trimble has a 12 month low of $38.75 and a 12 month high of $84.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.57 and its 200 day moving average is $71.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

In related news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $311,976.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,236,802.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,315,037.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,553 shares of company stock worth $1,848,620. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Trimble in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trimble by 297.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Trimble in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Trimble by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Trimble in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Read More: What is operating income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trimble (TRMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.