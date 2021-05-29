TrustSwap Market Capitalization Reaches $81.31 Million (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. During the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded 27.9% lower against the US dollar. TrustSwap has a market capitalization of $81.31 million and $2.58 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrustSwap coin can now be bought for $0.92 or 0.00002671 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TrustSwap (SWAP) is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,804 coins and its circulating supply is 88,508,188 coins. TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org . TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

