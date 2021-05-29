TurtleCoin (TRTL) Market Cap Achieves $14.04 Million

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 29th. TurtleCoin has a total market cap of $14.04 million and $324,666.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded down 23.1% against the US dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000163 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000053 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TurtleCoin (TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 102,383,584,812 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

