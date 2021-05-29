Ultra (UOS) Price Hits $0.25

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One Ultra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000723 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. Ultra has a total market cap of $70.14 million and $1.03 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,313.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $641.90 or 0.01870674 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.50 or 0.00473563 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00049656 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00022020 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000052 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003937 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,791,432 coins. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Buying and Selling Ultra

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars.

