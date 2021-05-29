Unifty (NIF) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $3.31 Million

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. In the last seven days, Unifty has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. Unifty has a market cap of $32.95 million and approximately $3.31 million worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unifty coin can now be purchased for about $31.98 or 0.00091837 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00057043 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.48 or 0.00317222 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.14 or 0.00195661 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003968 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $293.47 or 0.00842624 BTC.

About Unifty

Unifty’s genesis date was November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,030,311 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Unifty Coin Trading

