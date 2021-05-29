Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.700-0.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.

UTZ traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,350,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,099. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.63. Utz Brands has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $30.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.72 million. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Utz Brands will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%.

UTZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Utz Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Utz Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upgraded Utz Brands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Utz Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.13.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.