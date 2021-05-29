Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $99 million-$100 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.74 million.
NASDAQ VERX traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,307. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.55. Vertex has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $39.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.66.
Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.55 million. Vertex had a negative return on equity of 64.84% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Vertex Company Profile
Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.
See Also: Net Income
Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.