Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $99 million-$100 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.74 million.

NASDAQ VERX traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,307. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.55. Vertex has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $39.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.66.

Get Vertex alerts:

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.55 million. Vertex had a negative return on equity of 64.84% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VERX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Vertex from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Vertex from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Vertex currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.18.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.