Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 billion.

Vivint Smart Home stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.91. 432,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,717. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 0.65. Vivint Smart Home has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $25.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.62.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $343.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vivint Smart Home will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VVNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Vivint Smart Home from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Vivint Smart Home from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vivint Smart Home from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vivint Smart Home from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vivint Smart Home currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.00.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

