VMware (NYSE:VMW) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.620-1.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.10 billion-$3.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.11 billion.VMware also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 6.880-6.880 EPS.

VMW stock traded down $3.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.89. 1,655,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,327,411. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.73. VMware has a 52 week low of $126.79 and a 52 week high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that VMware will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VMware from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated a neutral rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $174.00.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $413,467.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,168,080.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.04, for a total transaction of $730,296.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,697 shares of company stock worth $22,282,825. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

