voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.82 million-$7.24 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.02 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on VJET. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on voxeljet in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on voxeljet in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

Shares of VJET stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.92. The stock had a trading volume of 28,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,493. voxeljet has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The company has a market cap of $88.04 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.08). voxeljet had a negative net margin of 96.79% and a negative return on equity of 89.91%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 million during the quarter.

About voxeljet

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

