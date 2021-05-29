Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) will report $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $69.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.48 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.

WRE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 139,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 335.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 13,184 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,969,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WRE traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.65. 311,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,574. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $25.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -102.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.02 and its 200-day moving average is $22.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.76%.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

