Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 65.3% from the April 29th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 147,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund during the first quarter valued at $58,000. 20.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MNP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.70. 13,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,382. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.13. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a 1-year low of $13.86 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

