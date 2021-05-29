WINkLink (WIN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $148.55 Million

WINkLink (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 29th. WINkLink has a market capitalization of $148.55 million and $31.74 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WINkLink coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WINkLink has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00056756 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.64 or 0.00320084 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.51 or 0.00198217 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003974 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $282.86 or 0.00818324 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About WINkLink

WINkLink’s launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

