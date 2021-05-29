Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties One Day Trading Volume Tops $708.00 (WCK)

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for $4.04 or 0.00011835 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a market cap of $264,810.21 and $708.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00057003 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $112.15 or 0.00328859 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.85 or 0.00196011 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003943 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.21 or 0.00798178 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

