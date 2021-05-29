WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

WW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of WW International from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of WW International in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on WW International from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on WW International from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WW International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of WW traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,970,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,523. WW International has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $40.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 43.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.75.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $331.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.35 million. WW International had a net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 18.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WW International will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 120,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $4,248,123.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,679,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,188,326.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Kossover sold 9,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $349,724.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 557,725 shares of company stock valued at $19,649,903 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in WW International by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,352,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,590,000 after acquiring an additional 627,702 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of WW International by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in WW International by 2,711.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 20,335 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management increased its stake in WW International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in WW International by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

