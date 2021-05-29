Xponance Inc. Decreases Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Xponance Inc. cut its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 13,136 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $13,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,592,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $565,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,517 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 754.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 516,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $183,489,000 after purchasing an additional 456,400 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $156,453,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $138,664,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,232,196,000 after purchasing an additional 360,344 shares during the period. 75.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $382.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 936,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,237. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $385.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $360.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.87%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $421.44.

In other Lockheed Martin news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,494 shares of company stock worth $7,005,254. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

