XYO Achieves Market Cap of $93.78 Million (XYO)

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One XYO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, XYO has traded 96.1% higher against the dollar. XYO has a market capitalization of $93.78 million and $1.14 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XYO Coin Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . The official website for XYO is xyo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

XYO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

