Yellow Road Trading Down 35.2% Over Last Week (ROAD)

Yellow Road (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. Yellow Road has a total market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $35,872.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Yellow Road has traded 35.2% lower against the US dollar. One Yellow Road coin can currently be bought for $1.50 or 0.00004298 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Yellow Road alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00057043 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $110.48 or 0.00317222 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.14 or 0.00195661 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003968 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.47 or 0.00842624 BTC.

Yellow Road Coin Profile

Yellow Road’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,009,091 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Buying and Selling Yellow Road

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yellow Road directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yellow Road should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Yellow Road using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Yellow Road Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yellow Road and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.