Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $167.35 Million

Equities analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) will report $167.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $169.70 million and the lowest is $165.99 million. Myriad Genetics posted sales of $93.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full year sales of $681.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $672.30 million to $693.43 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $721.82 million, with estimates ranging from $669.90 million to $760.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Myriad Genetics.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $173.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.36 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 27.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.

Separately, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ MYGN traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.65. The company had a trading volume of 319,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,359. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.68. Myriad Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $33.97.

In other news, insider Nicole Lambert sold 6,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $179,589.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 135,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,646,593.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 19,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $618,939.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,120,465.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,009 shares of company stock valued at $3,797,329. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,099,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,744,000 after purchasing an additional 242,931 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $463,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the first quarter worth about $404,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

