Zacks: Analysts Expect Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.76 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) to report sales of $16.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Asure Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.71 million to $16.80 million. Asure Software posted sales of $14.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asure Software will report full-year sales of $71.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $71.19 million to $71.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $76.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Asure Software.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 24.33%.

ASUR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Asure Software from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of Asure Software stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.45. 71,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,518. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Asure Software has a fifty-two week low of $5.79 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASUR. Lynrock Lake LP raised its holdings in Asure Software by 336.9% in the 1st quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 728,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 561,515 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Asure Software by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,231,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,845,000 after acquiring an additional 485,616 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Asure Software by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 884,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after acquiring an additional 116,524 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Asure Software in the 1st quarter valued at $879,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Asure Software by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 598,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 103,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate resources toward growth. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asure Software (ASUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.