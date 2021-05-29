Zacks: Analysts Expect Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) to Post $0.07 EPS

Analysts expect that Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Wipro’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Wipro reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wipro will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.29. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Wipro.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 17.42%.

WIT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Nomura raised shares of Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.23 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wipro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.12.

WIT traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $7.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,287,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,774. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $45.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.60. Wipro has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $7.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.30.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 63.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,148,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,291 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 90.3% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 31,112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 14,765 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wipro during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 65.8% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 756,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 300,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 38.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 805,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after acquiring an additional 225,500 shares in the last quarter. 2.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

