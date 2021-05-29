Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $264.42 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) will report sales of $264.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $253.50 million and the highest is $277.00 million. Ameris Bancorp posted sales of $284.77 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $948.04 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ameris Bancorp.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $282.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.55 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on ABCB shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABCB. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 129.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 698.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.94. 302,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.43. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.91 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

