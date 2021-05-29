Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) to Announce $0.58 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) will report earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Donaldson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.61. Donaldson reported earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Donaldson.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $679.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.97 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.59%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

DCI remained flat at $$61.59 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 682,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,370. Donaldson has a 52-week low of $42.58 and a 52-week high of $65.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.00%.

In other news, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 2,102 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $129,462.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,104,615.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,400 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $264,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,079.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 257.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 137.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

