Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $271.98 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) will announce sales of $271.98 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $280.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $257.10 million. South Jersey Industries posted sales of $259.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow South Jersey Industries.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $674.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.25 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 10.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SJI shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. South Jersey Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

In other news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 2,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $63,544.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,254. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJI. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $51,011,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 2,959.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,004,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,560 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 3,387.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,803,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,684 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $24,491,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,831,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,172,000 after acquiring an additional 812,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SJI traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 599,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,733. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. South Jersey Industries has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $29.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. This is an increase from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is 72.02%.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on South Jersey Industries (SJI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.