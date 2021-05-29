Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $271.98 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) will announce sales of $271.98 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $280.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $257.10 million. South Jersey Industries posted sales of $259.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
On average, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow South Jersey Industries.
South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $674.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.25 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 10.98%.
In other news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 2,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $63,544.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,254. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJI. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $51,011,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 2,959.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,004,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,560 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 3,387.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,803,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,684 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $24,491,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,831,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,172,000 after acquiring an additional 812,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.
NYSE SJI traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 599,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,733. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. South Jersey Industries has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $29.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.85.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. This is an increase from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is 72.02%.
South Jersey Industries Company Profile
South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.
Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on South Jersey Industries (SJI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.