Zacks: Brokerages Expect City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $39.04 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) will post sales of $39.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $39.42 million and the lowest is $38.35 million. City Office REIT posted sales of $39.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full year sales of $157.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $156.15 million to $159.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $164.74 million, with estimates ranging from $161.24 million to $169.07 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover City Office REIT.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.77. City Office REIT had a net margin of 32.78% and a return on equity of 16.22%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CIO shares. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.06.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIO. FMR LLC purchased a new position in City Office REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in City Office REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in City Office REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in City Office REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in City Office REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CIO remained flat at $$11.56 during midday trading on Monday. 162,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,691. City Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $11.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.08 and its 200-day moving average is $10.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.67 million, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

