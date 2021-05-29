Zacks: Brokerages Expect Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) to Post $0.29 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) will report earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s earnings. Horizon Technology Finance reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.24. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Horizon Technology Finance.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 26.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their price target on Horizon Technology Finance from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

In other news, President Gerald A. Michaud bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.19 per share, with a total value of $40,475.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 112,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,542.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the first quarter worth $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the first quarter worth $62,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 17.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 16.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. 9.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HRZN traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.48. The stock had a trading volume of 111,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,660. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.10. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $17.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.19.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.69%.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

