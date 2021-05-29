Zacks: Brokerages Expect LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $112.88 Million

Equities research analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) will post sales of $112.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for LivePerson’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $113.60 million and the lowest is $112.21 million. LivePerson reported sales of $91.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full-year sales of $464.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $460.60 million to $468.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $568.96 million, with estimates ranging from $533.60 million to $583.08 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LivePerson.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 23.15% and a negative return on equity of 36.51%. The company had revenue of $107.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.40 million.

LPSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of LivePerson from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.73.

LPSN stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.95. The company had a trading volume of 382,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,172. LivePerson has a 52 week low of $31.78 and a 52 week high of $72.23. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.11 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.28 and a 200 day moving average of $58.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

In related news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $106,253.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alexander Spinelli sold 4,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $267,354.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,104 shares of company stock valued at $3,507,379 in the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,219,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,967,000 after purchasing an additional 584,693 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,328,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,535,000 after acquiring an additional 74,933 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,950,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,585,000 after acquiring an additional 212,150 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,959,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,366,000 after acquiring an additional 196,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,720,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,089,000 after acquiring an additional 455,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

