ZCore (ZCR) Trading Down 12% Over Last Week

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. One ZCore coin can now be purchased for $0.0372 or 0.00000110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZCore has a market capitalization of $364,670.70 and approximately $654.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZCore has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ZCore Profile

ZCR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 9,810,173 coins. The Reddit community for ZCore is https://reddit.com/r/ZCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone. ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling ZCore

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

