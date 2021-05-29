Zeepin Hits One Day Volume of $87,725.00 (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. One Zeepin coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zeepin has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. Zeepin has a total market capitalization of $561,804.12 and $87,725.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00055653 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $107.64 or 0.00317929 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.93 or 0.00197700 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003933 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $259.03 or 0.00765099 BTC.

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Zeepin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

