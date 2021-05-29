ZumCoin Trading Up 18% Over Last 7 Days (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. One ZumCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZumCoin has a market capitalization of $3.25 million and $29.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000163 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000053 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 42% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About ZumCoin

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

ZumCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

