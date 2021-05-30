$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) This Quarter

Analysts expect NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for NeoGames’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.13. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoGames will report full year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NeoGames.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 million.

NGMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGMS. Falcon Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in NeoGames in the fourth quarter valued at about $437,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in NeoGames in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,593,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in NeoGames in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,358,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in NeoGames in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,548,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in NeoGames in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,586,000. 20.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NGMS traded up $4.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.10. 474,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,664. NeoGames has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $65.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 164.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.64.

About NeoGames

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

