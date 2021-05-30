-$0.20 EPS Expected for CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for CTI BioPharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). CTI BioPharma also reported earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CTI BioPharma will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.58). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CTI BioPharma.

Get CTI BioPharma alerts:

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04).

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.90.

CTI BioPharma stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.39. The company had a trading volume of 511,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,630. The stock has a market cap of $222.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.72. CTI BioPharma has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $4.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average of $3.07.

In other CTI BioPharma news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 2,000,000 shares of CTI BioPharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,415,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in CTI BioPharma by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in CTI BioPharma by 13,954.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 48,562 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth $759,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 989,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 218,871 shares in the last quarter. 46.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It develops pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CTI BioPharma (CTIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.