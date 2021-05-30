$0.44 EPS Expected for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) will report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.46. Merit Medical Systems reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Merit Medical Systems.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $248.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.06 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 0.44%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMSI. Raymond James increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.11.

NASDAQ:MMSI traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.34. The stock had a trading volume of 241,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,927. Merit Medical Systems has a one year low of $39.44 and a one year high of $65.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 862.12, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.19 and a 200 day moving average of $57.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, insider Joseph Wright sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $930,450.00. Also, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 12,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $732,028.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,144 shares of company stock valued at $5,985,412. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMSI. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 248.1% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,387,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $188,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414,401 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $45,471,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 10,149.5% during the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 666,317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,987,000 after purchasing an additional 659,816 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $29,446,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,331,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $139,606,000 after purchasing an additional 266,619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merit Medical Systems (MMSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.