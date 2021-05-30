$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.49. Wolverine World Wide reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 462.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Wolverine World Wide.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $510.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

WWW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley upped their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Argus upped their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In other news, Director Michael A. Volkema sold 6,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $261,327.50. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $226,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,515.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,213 shares of company stock worth $1,594,637. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1,786.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WWW traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.46. The company had a trading volume of 348,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,495. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.70. Wolverine World Wide has a 12 month low of $20.47 and a 12 month high of $44.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.04 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wolverine World Wide (WWW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.