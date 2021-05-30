-$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) will announce earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for PolyPid’s earnings. PolyPid reported earnings per share of ($6.37) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 90.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that PolyPid will report full year earnings of ($2.25) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.07) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PolyPid.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PolyPid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

NASDAQ:PYPD traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.50. 14,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,567. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.94 million and a PE ratio of -0.36. PolyPid has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $19.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.28.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in PolyPid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PolyPid during the 4th quarter worth $700,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of PolyPid during the 4th quarter worth $931,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PolyPid in the first quarter valued at about $1,372,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in PolyPid by 92.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 72,921 shares during the last quarter. 9.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

