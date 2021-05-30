$1.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) to announce $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the highest is $1.13. Triumph Bancorp posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 308%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.41. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 25.46%.

TBK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley raised Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Triumph Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.13.

In related news, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 24,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,215,583.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,708.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBK. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1,325.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TBK stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,272. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Triumph Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.26 and a fifty-two week high of $97.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.94.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

