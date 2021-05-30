$1.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) will post $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Wayfair’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $1.93. Wayfair reported earnings of $3.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 64.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full-year earnings of $3.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $7.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $10.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Wayfair.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Wayfair had a net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.30) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on W shares. TheStreet raised shares of Wayfair from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $328.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.52.

In other news, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.00, for a total transaction of $441,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.34, for a total value of $241,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,588,030.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,765 shares of company stock worth $7,745,026 over the last ninety days. 27.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 7.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Wayfair by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wayfair by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 102.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair stock traded down $13.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $306.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,089,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,026. The firm has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.64 and a beta of 3.14. Wayfair has a 1 year low of $163.62 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $309.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.63.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wayfair (W)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.