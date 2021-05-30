$1.47 Billion in Sales Expected for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) will post $1.47 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.46 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.49 billion. Skechers U.S.A. posted sales of $729.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 101.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will report full-year sales of $5.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.81 billion to $5.99 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.11 billion to $6.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Skechers U.S.A..

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SKX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.11.

In related news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $5,718,000.00. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $3,812,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 533,576 shares of company stock worth $20,569,897. Insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 203,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,322,000 after purchasing an additional 36,278 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 15.8% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 81,199 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 11,095 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 11.8% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 35,082 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter worth approximately $417,000. Finally, Plaisance Capital LLC grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 102,295 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SKX traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.50. The company had a trading volume of 638,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,029. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.53 and a beta of 1.44. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52-week low of $27.03 and a 52-week high of $53.14.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

