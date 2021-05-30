$18.03 Million in Sales Expected for Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) to report sales of $18.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Codexis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.00 million to $18.60 million. Codexis posted sales of $14.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Codexis will report full-year sales of $83.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $82.80 million to $85.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $105.42 million, with estimates ranging from $96.10 million to $123.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Codexis.

Get Codexis alerts:

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. Codexis had a negative net margin of 35.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.85 million. Codexis’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on CDXS. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Codexis in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Codexis in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

In other Codexis news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total value of $204,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,974.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John J. Nicols sold 70,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total value of $1,298,603.25. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,885 shares of company stock worth $2,053,803. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Codexis by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 66,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Codexis by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Codexis by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Codexis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Codexis by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $20.50 on Friday. Codexis has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $29.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.58 and a 200 day moving average of $21.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Codexis (CDXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.